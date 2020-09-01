British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, June 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

