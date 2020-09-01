Broadcom (AVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $350.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.81.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

