Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.81.

AVGO stock opened at $347.15 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $350.58. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.87 and a 200 day moving average of $287.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

