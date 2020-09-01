Brokerages Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,309. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

