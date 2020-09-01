Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $724.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.