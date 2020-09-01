Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce $2.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $10.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $10.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.20 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $22.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

QUIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 882,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 571,429 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 188,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

QUIK stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

