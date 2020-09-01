Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report sales of $102.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the lowest is $102.97 million. Rambus posted sales of $101.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $415.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $416.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $438.29 million, with estimates ranging from $431.60 million to $442.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after buying an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,026,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,009,000 after buying an additional 83,540 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Rambus by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,666,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 231,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.