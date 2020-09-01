Brokerages Expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report sales of $39.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.45 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $38.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $157.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.02 million to $158.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $163.09 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $169.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

CIO stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $355.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in City Office REIT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.