Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $50.92

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $30.83 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,950 shares of company stock worth $580,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

