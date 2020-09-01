Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Target Price at $77.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

BAMXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

