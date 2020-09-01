Brokerages Set Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) PT at $87.60

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Brink’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.
NYSE:BCO opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.55 and a beta of 1.20. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.
