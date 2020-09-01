Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Price Target at C$29.06

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.06.

WEED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.17. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$38.33.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

