Brokerages Set Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) PT at $20.00

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of CVET opened at $22.91 on Friday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.