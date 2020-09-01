Brokerages Set Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Price Target at $14.33

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 3.18. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

