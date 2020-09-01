Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $156.50

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR opened at $113.46 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

