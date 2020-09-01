Brokerages Set Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target at $10.40

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Inflarx has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Inflarx will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

