Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Target Price at $61.14

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,514,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 687,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

