Brokerages Set Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Price Target at €5.61

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.61 ($6.60).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

KCO stock opened at €5.15 ($6.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of €6.59 ($7.75). The company has a market capitalization of $513.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

