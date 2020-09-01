Brokerages Set New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) PT at $12.40

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

