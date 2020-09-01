Brokerages Set NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target at $31.33

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $18.25 on Friday. NYSE:SLQT has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.04.

