Brokerages Set Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Target Price at $4.83

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,727,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.24 on Friday. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. Analysts predict that Opko Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

