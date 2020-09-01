Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price at $21.50

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 86.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 453,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 69.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,625,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.30 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

