Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $15.14

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $797,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1,252.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter.

TALO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,002. The company has a market cap of $522.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

