Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Target Price at $17.81

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.81.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $3,029,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TME stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.97.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.