Brokerages Set Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

VEOEY stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

