Brokerages Set Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT at $14.46

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTMNF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Victoria Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Haywood Securities raised shares of Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Victoria Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $8.52 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

About Victoria Gold

