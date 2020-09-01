Brokers Issue Forecasts for Burlington Stores Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $196.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $2,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

