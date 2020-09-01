Brokers Offer Predictions for Equity Residential’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE:EQR opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,066,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Equity Residential by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,073,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,149,000 after acquiring an additional 405,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 739,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

