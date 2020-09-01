Brokers Offer Predictions for SYSCO Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SYSCO in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

SYY stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. SYSCO has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

