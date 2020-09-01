Brown-Forman (BF.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 43.61%.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Shares of BF.A stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.82. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.