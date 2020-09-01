Brown-Forman (BF.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.12 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brown-Forman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BF.B opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.78. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $74.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

