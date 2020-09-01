Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

BF/B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of BF/B opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

