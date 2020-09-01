BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BRP were worth $70,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BRP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BRP by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 16.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 3.50. BRP Inc has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

