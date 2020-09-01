Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IKTSF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $$78.93 during trading on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39.

About Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

