Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.30.

BURL stock opened at $196.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.38. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

