C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 114,767.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 190,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.30. 2,159,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,480. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

