Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.00.

TSE:CM opened at C$103.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

