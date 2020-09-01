Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives $17.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several brokerages have commented on CAGDF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.66.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.