Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

LEU opened at $11.06 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

In other Centrus Energy news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

