Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.