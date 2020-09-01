Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Chart Industries worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 495.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $93,000.

GTLS stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.89. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

