Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.