Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $85.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHGG stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.08. 18,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7,366.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,428 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

