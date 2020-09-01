Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Acquires C$23,971.20 in Stock

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Gary Souverein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,971.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,548,281.83.

TSE:CHW opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. Chesswood Group Ltd has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 40.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.29.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

