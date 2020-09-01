Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.58.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $325.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

