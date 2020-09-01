Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 959,511 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $288,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 286,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 154,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

