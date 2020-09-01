Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,278,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,840,000.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

