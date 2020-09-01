Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 3,565 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 255,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,114,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,029,000 after acquiring an additional 317,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $11,978,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

NYSE BK opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

