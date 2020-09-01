Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

