Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in State Street were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in State Street by 122.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in State Street by 64.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in State Street by 27.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $3,877,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

